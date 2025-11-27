Cyclone: Be alert, says Puducherry govt to people

Puducherry, Nov 27 (PTI) With the India Meteorological Department issuing an orange alert for Puducherry between November 28 and December 1 under the impact of an emerging cyclone, the administration on Thursday requested the people to remain alert.

An orange alert means very heavy rain of 11 cm to 20 cm.

Puducherry district Collector A Kulothungan on Thursday issued several dos and don'ts to people to remain alert and cautious with emerging cyclone.

In a release, Kulothungan, who is also chairman of Puducherry District Disaster Management Authority, said that people should avoid going out unless it is absolutely necessary.

People should avoid standing under trees, lamp posts and in old buildings. Children should particularly be prevented from playing in the open.

He said that people can contact 1077, 1070 and 112 or the disaster management authority over WhatsApp number 94889 81070 for necessary guidance and for taking preventive measures to protect themselves against the natural fury. PTI COR KH