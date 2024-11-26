Cyclone brewing in Bay of Bengal, moving towards Tamil Nadu: IMD

New Delhi: A deep depression over the southwest Bay of Bengal is likely to intensify into a cyclone by Wednesday and move towards Tamil Nadu, skirting the Sri Lankan coast, over the subsequent two days, the India Meteorological Department said.

In an update issued at around 12 noon on Tuesday, the weather department said the deep depression was centred about 310 km southeast of Trincomalee, 710 km south-southeast of Puducherry, and 800 km south-southeast of Chennai as of 8.30 am on Tuesday.

"It is very likely to continue moving north-northwestwards and intensify further into a cyclonic storm on November 27. Thereafter, it will continue to move north-northwestwards towards the Tamil Nadu coast, skirting the Sri Lanka coast during the subsequent two days," the IMD said.