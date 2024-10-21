Cyclone brewing in Bay of Bengal to bring heavy downpour in south Bengal: Met office

Kolkata, Oct 21 (PTI) A low-pressure system over the east-central Bay of Bengal is likely to intensify into a severe cyclonic storm and cross Odisha-West Bengal coasts between Puri and Sagar Island on October 24 night with a wind speed of 100-110 kilometres per hour (kmph), the Met office said on Monday.

The system is likely to cause heavy to very heavy rain in several south Bengal districts from October 23 to 25, it said.

The Met said that the low-pressure system is likely to intensify into a depression over the east-central Bay of Bengal by October 22 and then into a cyclonic storm by the next day.

It is likely to cross north Odisha and West Bengal coasts between Puri and Sagar Island during the night of October 24 and early morning of October 25 as a severe cyclonic storm with a wind speed of 100-110 kmph, gusting to 120 kmph, the Met said.

Advising fishermen not to venture into the sea from October 23 to 25, the Met warned that wind speed is likely to reach 60 kilometres per hour kmph along and off Odisha-West Bengal coasts from October 23 and gradually increase to 100-110 kmph, gusting to 120 kmph, from October 24 night till October 25 morning.

The Met office forecast heavy rain in the coastal districts of East Midnapore, West Midnapore, South 24 Parganas and North 24 Parganas districts on October 23.

Heavy to very heavy rain with extremely heavy downpours at one or two places is likely in East Midnapore, West Midnapore, South 24 Parganas and Jhargram on October 24 and 25, it said.

The Met office also said that heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely in Kolkata, Howrah, Hooghly, North 24 Parganas, Purulia and Bankura districts on October 24 and 25. PTI AMR SBN SBN