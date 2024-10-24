Cyclone Dana: 3.5 lakh people to be evacuated in Bengal, says Mamata

Kolkata, Oct 24 (PTI) West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday said that the administration identified over 3.5 lakh people to be evacuated from low-lying areas of the state in the wake of the approaching cyclone Dana.

Urging people to take precautionary measures and cooperate with the administration and the police, she said 2,43,374 people have taken shelter in camps.

The Bengal CM said that she would be staying the entire Thursday night at the state secretariat and personally monitor the situation.

"For the purpose of evacuation from low-lying areas, we have identified 3,56,941 people," she told reporters at the state secretariat.

The chief secretary and home secretary would also be monitoring the situation from their respective residences and rejoin her on Friday morning.

Banerjee also urged the people not to spread rumours and create panic in this connection.

She said that a 24X7 helpline (2214 3526) and some associated phone numbers have been made functional for monitoring and sharing information.

The Bengal CM said that the educational institutions were closed down to ensure the safety of the students.

"I seek your cooperation. Be alert. If the police or the administration ask you to evacuate a place, please pay heed to their advice. Do not venture into the waters. Fishing is prohibited now," she said.

The IMD said that the cyclone is likely to make landfall between Bhitarkanika National Park and Dhamra port in neighbouring Odisha early Friday. The maximum speed during the landfall process is likely to be around 120 kmph.

The cyclone is likely to bring heavy rain in Odisha and West Bengal. PTI SCH NN