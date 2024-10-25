Cyclone Dana causes significant damage in Odisha, Bengal; Mamata confirms one death

Bhubaneswar/Kolkata, Oct 25 (PTI) Severe cyclonic storm Dana struck the eastern coast early Friday, triggering torrential rain and high-speed winds uprooting trees and electric poles and caused significant damage to infrastructure and crops in some districts of Odisha and West Bengal.

While Odisha claimed that it achieved its 'zero casualty mission,' one death was reported from Bengal.

As Cyclone Dana weakened into a deep depression and moved westward, authorities launched extensive relief and rehabilitation efforts on a war-footing in the affected regions.

In both Odisha and West Bengal, flights, railways and buses swiftly resumed operations soon after the storm passed as authorities worked to assess and clear any disruptions caused by the cyclone, which made landfall between Dhamra and Bhitarkanika past midnight.

Briefing reporters in the evening, Odisha Revenue Minister Suresh Pujari announced damage assessment work will commence on Saturday and be completed within seven days, stating that all major road blockages caused by fallen trees have been cleared and communication restored.

"Those who lost their homes in the cyclone will be provided with pucca houses," Pujari added, noting that approximately 6 lakh people have been evacuated to safety.

Deputy Chief Minister K.V. Singh Deo, also in-charge of the energy department, said about 95 per cent of the affected 33 KV feeders have already been restored, with the remaining expected to be operational soon.

He emphasised that the restoration of the 11 KV network up to the Distribution Transformer level is progressing well. Despite heavy rainfall creating challenges in isolated areas like Jamboo, Talachua, Kandira, and Bagapatia, Singh Deo assured that teams are working tirelessly to restore power supply, and sufficient manpower and materials are available on-site.

Coastal Odisha experienced significant damage due to high winds, heavy rainfall, and tidal surges, with thousands of trees uprooted, particularly in Kendrapara, Bhadrak, and Balasore, where wind speeds reached 100 km/h. Tidal surges of about two metres caused seawater to inundate areas near Bhitarkanika National Park.

Earlier in the day, Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi announced the state had achieved its "Zero Casualty Mission," with no reports of fatalities or injuries. He praised the evacuation of approximately six lakh residents, highlighting the importance of proactive measures taken ahead of the cyclone's formation.

Majhi who reviewed the situation in the morning, said, "There is no report of any death of any human life. Our zero casualty Mission has been successful with the cooperation of everyone." West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee confirmed one death linked to Cyclone Dana, while approximately 2.16 lakh people were evacuated from low-lying areas.

Banerjee, who held a review meeting at the state secretariat after spending the night there to monitor the situation, directed the officials to ensure that relief materials reach all those affected by the cyclone.

"Only one person died in this natural disaster. The man died at his residence while conducting some cable-related work. It is quite unfortunate. The post-mortem examination will give us a clear picture. If required, we (state government) will help the family," Banerjee said.

The coastal districts of Purba Medinipur and South 24 Parganas were particularly hard hit, with initial estimates indicating substantial damage to kutcha dwellings, uprooted trees, and downed electricity poles. Reports also noted breaches in mud embankments and severe flooding in low-lying areas, including the Kapil Muni temple in Gangasagar.

Cyclone Dana also impacted rice cultivation, as vast paddy fields were flattened and crops submerged. Farmers in Paschim Medinipur and other affected areas voiced concerns over the additional losses incurred following recent flooding.

Meanwhile, parts of Kolkata experienced significant waterlogging into the afternoon as the cyclone brought torrential rain, inundating various areas across the city.

Dana completed its landfall around 8.30 am on Friday and the system took at least eight and half hours to enter the landmass, the IMD said The landfall started around 12.05 am on Friday between Bhitarkanika in Kendrapara and Dhamra in Bhadrak district of Odisha with wind speeds of around 110 kmph.

The IMD has forecast heavy downpour till Saturday morning and issued a red warning (take action) for Bhadrak, Balasore, Keonjhar and Mayurbhanj districts.