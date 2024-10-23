Cyclone Dana: Coast Guard on high alert, mobilises vessels and aircraft for swift response

New Delhi, Oct 23 (PTI) With Cyclone Dana forecast to make landfall on October 24-25 along the coasts of West Bengal and Odisha, the Indian Coast Guard is on "high alert" and has mobilised its vessels and aircraft, positioning them strategically to respond swiftly to any emergency situation at sea.

The ICG has been closely monitoring the situation and has taken proactive steps to ensure preparedness for dealing with any emergency arising from the cyclone’s impact, the defence ministry said in a statement.

The ICG is on "high alert" with its dedicated disaster relief teams and assets ready to provide assistance, rescue and relief operations, it said.

"As Cyclone Dana is forecast to make landfall on October 24-25, 2024 along the coasts of West Bengal and Odisha, the Indian Coast Guard (ICG) Region (North-East) has implemented a series of preventive measures to safeguard lives and property at sea," the ministry said.

The Coast Guard has tasked ships, aircraft and Remote Operating Stations in West Bengal and Odisha to broadcast regular weather warnings and safety advisories to fishermen and mariners. These alerts are being transmitted continuously to all fishing vessels, urging them to return to shore immediately and seek safe shelter, the statement said.

"The ICG has mobilised its vessels and aircraft, positioning them strategically to respond swiftly to any emergency situation at sea. Additionally, ICG personnel are working in coordination with local administrations and disaster management authorities to ensure a coordinated and effective response," it added.

Fishing communities along the coastline have been informed through various channels, including village heads, to avoid venturing into the sea until the cyclone passes.