Cyclone Dana: One dead in Bengal, govt evacuated over 2 lakh people, says Mamata

Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Friday said that one person died in the state in cyclone Dana, while the administration evacuated around 2.16 lakh people from low-lying areas.

Banerjee, who held a review meeting at the state secretariat after spending the night there to monitor the situation, directed the officials to ensure that relief materials reach all those affected by the cyclone.

"Only one person died in this natural disaster. The man died at his residence while conducting some cable-related work. It is quite unfortunate. The postmortem examination will give us a clear picture. If required, we (state government) will help the family," Banerjee said, without elaborating.

Referring to a survey conducted by the agricultural department following the recent flood in the state, she directed the officials to initiate another survey of farmlands to find out the degree of damage caused by cyclone Dana.

The chief minister asked them to prepare a list of the damaged agricultural land to help farmers get money from crop insurance.

“We have to ensure that the farmers are not affected," she said.

The state government extended the period of getting the crop insurance from the earlier date of October 31 to November 30, Banerjee said.

She also said that NDRF and SDRF teams should continue to stay at their respective area of action for 48 hours.

"I got feedback from different districts. Low-lying areas at places like Sagar Island, Diamond Harbour in South 24 Parganas district, Sandeshkhali in North 24 Parganas district have been inundated. Water-logging was reported in Bangaon, and Basirhat sub-divisions. Rain will continue in these places till late evening,” she said.

Banerjee also directed officials to ensure that medicines including those for snake bites reach to those who need them.

The chief minister also directed them to replant trees in places where vegetation was affected.

The government has evacuated 2.16 lakh people from low-lying areas, Banerjee said.

She had said on Thursday that the administration identified over 3.5 lakh people to be evacuated.

"Relief camps must continue for those whose houses are submerged until the water recedes," she said, adding that the health department should keep a tab on the situation so that diseases like dengue, malaria, and diarrhea do not cause havoc.

"I want the officials to make sure that relief materials reach the people and there should be no discrimination," the CM added.

Banerjee directed the Irrigation Department to rebuild the dams which were damaged in the cyclone.

"I will ask you (officials) to plant another 15 crore of mangroves this year to stop soil erosion. I will again write to Niti Aayog regarding a Sunderban Master Plant," she said.

The Bengal CM was accused the Damodar Valley Corporation (DVC) of releasing water and inundating the state.

"Whenever it rains in Jharkhand, they (DVC) release water and our state is flooded. It has become a practice," she claimed.

Banerjee asked officials to start working on the Ghatal Master Plan, a mega project to dredge riverbeds and strengthen embankments of at least 10 major rivers in the state, and complete the project within two years.

"We have already finished the DPR of the Ghatal Master Plan. We have already worked worth Rs 400 crore. Complete the project within two years using more manpower. Use migrant workers who have returned to the state," she said.

The CM also instructed the Public Health Engineering department to complete laying drinking water pipes.