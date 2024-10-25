Cyclone Dana: Rain lashes parts of Jharkhand

Ranchi: Rain lashed parts of Jharkhand on Friday under the influence of cyclonic storm Dana, a Met Department official said.

The Kolhan region of Jharkhand comprising West Singhbhum, Seraikela-Kharswan and East Singhbhum districts witnessed spells of light to moderate rainfall since Thursday night, while other parts of the state are experiencing cloudy weather coupled with intermittent drizzle.

"The impact of the system seems to have weakened over Jharkhand. One or two districts of Kolhan region may experience heavy to very heavy rainfall on Friday, while some districts of central Jharkhand including Ranchi might witness moderate rainfall," Ranchi Meteorological Centre in-charge Abhishek Anand told PTI.

He said that the rain intensity would further decline on Saturday.

The Meteorological Department on Thursday had issued an 'orange' alert for the Kolhan region for Friday.

In view of the inclement weather, Jharkhand School Education and Literacy Development Department on Thursday said that all schools would be closed on Friday in the Kolhan division.

"All categories of government, non-government, aided, unaided and private schools, from kindergarten to class 12, operating in West Singhbhum, East Singhbhum and Saraikela-Kharswan districts under Kolhan division will remain closed on October 25 in light of the alert issued by the Meteorological Center, Ranchi, regarding heavy rainfall and strong winds under the influence of cyclonic storm Dana," a notice issued by the department said.

Six teams of the NDRF were also deployed in Jamshedpur and Chaibasa, while two teams were kept on standby in Ranchi to deal with any emergency situation.