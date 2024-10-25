Cyclone Dana: Two dead in Bengal, govt evacuates over 2 lakh people

Kolkata, Oct 25 (PTI) Two deaths were reported in West Bengal due to Cyclone Dana as the state administration evacuated around 2.16 lakh people from low-lying areas.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, who held a review meeting at the state secretariat after spending the night there to monitor the situation, directed the officials to ensure that relief materials reach all those affected by the cyclone.

One person died in Patharpratima block of South 24 Parganas district and another in Kolkata's Bhowanipore area.

"One person died at his residence while conducting some cable-related work. It is quite unfortunate. The post-mortem examination will give us a clear picture. If required, we (state government) will help the family," Banerjee said.

The victim hailed from Pathrapratima block in South 24 Parganas district.

Another person, in his early twenties, died in Kolkata after being electrocuted, police said.

The victim, identified as Sourav Gupta (24), was a resident of Justice Dwarakanath Road in Bhowanipore and a 'bhujia' seller, a police officer said, adding that his body has been sent for autopsy.

"The incident happened on Friday afternoon, when Sourav Gupta left his home for some personal work and while walking down the road, he somehow came in contact with some open electrical wire. He was taken to the nearby hospital where he was declared as brought dead," the officer said.

Referring to a survey conducted by the agricultural department following the recent floods in the state, the chief minister directed the officials to initiate another survey of farmlands to find out the degree of damage caused by Cyclone Dana.

She asked them to prepare a list of the damaged agricultural land to help farmers get money from crop insurance.

"We have to ensure that the farmers are not affected," she said.

The state government extended the period for getting the crop insurance from the earlier date of October 31 to November 30, Banerjee said.

She also said that NDRF and SDRF teams should continue to stay at their respective area of action for 48 hours.

"I got feedback from different districts. Low-lying areas at places like Sagar Island, Diamond Harbour in South 24 Parganas district and Sandeshkhali in North 24 Parganas district have been inundated.

"Water-logging was reported in Bangaon and Basirhat sub-divisions of North 24 Parganas. Rain will continue in these places till late evening," she said.

Banerjee also directed officials to ensure that medicines including those for snake bites reach those in need.

The chief minister also directed them to replant trees in places where vegetation was affected by the storm.

The government has evacuated 2.16 lakh people from low-lying areas, Banerjee said.

She had said on Thursday that the administration identified over 3.5 lakh people to be evacuated.

"Relief camps must continue to function for those whose houses have been submerged, till the water recedes," she said, adding that the health department should keep a tab on the situation so that diseases like dengue, malaria, and diarrhoea do not cause havoc.

"I want the officials to make sure that relief materials reach the people and there should be no discrimination," the CM added.

Banerjee directed the Irrigation Department to rebuild the dams which were damaged in the cyclone.

"I will ask you (officials) to plant another 15 crore mangroves this year to stop soil erosion. I will again write to Niti Aayog regarding a Sunderbans Master Plan," she said.

Banerjee also accused the Damodar Valley Corporation (DVC) of releasing water and inundating the state.

"Whenever it rains in Jharkhand, they (DVC) release water and our state gets flooded. It has become a practice," she claimed.

"The central government does not give us money even if there is a flood or cyclone," she alleged.

Incidentally, the Centre had earlier this month released Rs 468 crore to West Bengal as part of its share of SDRF and as an advance from NDRF for flood relief. The Union Home Ministry released a total of Rs 5,858.6 crore to 14 states hit by floods.

Banerjee asked officials to start working on the Ghatal Master Plan, a mega project to dredge riverbeds and strengthen embankments of at least 10 major rivers in the state, and complete the project within two years.

"We have already finished the DPR of the Ghatal Master Plan. Complete the project within two years using more manpower," she said.

The CM also instructed the Public Health Engineering Department to complete laying drinking water pipes.

Meanwhile, Leader of the Opposition in West Bengal Assembly, Suvendu Adhikari, alleged that Banerjee was making false claims about the Centre not giving the state any funds to deal with the floods and the cyclone.

"Our chief minister's claims that the DVC caused the floods are false. The Centre has clarified to the state during the floods how much money they were supposed to get. Every year, the Union government gives money to the state disaster management department under the calamity relief fund. This year also they have got their share," Adhikari said.

"This time she had thought that Cyclone Dana would devastate the state and she would claim another Rs 30-35 crore from the Centre," he added. PTI SCH NN ACD