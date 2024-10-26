Cyclone Dana: Weather improves in Kolkata, water recedes from many areas

Kolkata: A clear sky marked Kolkata's weather on Saturday, a day after heavy rains lashed the city due to cyclone Dana.

Advertisment

Water receded from many areas as the rains stopped in much respite for the people of the city, officials said.

Kolkata recorded 152.8 mm of rainfall in the 24-hour period till 6:30 am on Saturday, they said.

The IMD, however, said isolated light to moderate showers are likely in some areas of the city during the day.

Advertisment

The maximum temperature would be 30 degrees Celsius, while the minimum would be 24 degrees, it said.

Severe cyclonic storm Dana struck the eastern coast in the early hours of Friday, triggering torrential rain and high-speed winds that uprooted trees and electric poles and caused significant damage to infrastructure and crops in Odisha and West Bengal.

The landfall started around 12.05 am on Friday between Bhitarkanika in Kendrapara and Dhamra in Bhadrak district of Odisha with wind speeds of around 110 kmph, and ended around 8.30 am.

Advertisment

Four persons have died in rain-related incidents, including electrocution, in West Bengal, according to officials.

Though the situation in Kolkata improved, several areas in Hooghly, Bankura, Jhargram, and Purba and Paschim Medinipur districts remained waterlogged.

The heavy showers have inundated farmlands, causing damage to crops such as paddy and potatoes, officials said.

Advertisment

The IMD said isolated heavy rains are likely in Purba Medinipur, Paschim Medinipur and Jhargram districts, and the weather is likely to improve from Sunday.