Cyclone 'Ditwah' closes in towards TN coast, CM Stalin reviews preparedness

Chennai, Nov 28 (PTI) Cyclone Ditwah was slowly moving closer towards the Tamil Nadu coast and it was likely to bring heavy rainfall, the weather office said on Friday, as the state government reviewed its preparedness to face the second such weather system in a month.

The weather office forecast heavy rains in the southern and Cauvery delta districts of the state, between November 29 and 30.

The name, 'Ditwah', referring to a lagoon, was suggested by Yemen. It is likely named after Detwah Lagoon, a large, saline lagoon on the northwest coast of the island of Socotra in Yemen.

Meanwhile, in view of the adverse weather conditions, noted airliner IndiGo has cancelled several flights operating to and from Jaffna, Puducherry, Tuticorin, and Tiruchirappalli on November 29 (Saturday).

In a social media post on Friday, IndiGo appealed to passengers to check flight status before leaving for the airport.

In a bulletin issued on Friday evening, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said the cyclonic storm 'Ditwah' over Sri Lanka coast and adjoining southwest Bay of Bengal moved slowly northwards with a speed of 7 kmph during the past 6 hours and lay centred at the same region at 5.30 pm on Friday.

It is located about 270 km south-southeast of Karaikal, 380 km south-southeast of Puducherry and 490 km south-southeast of Chennai, the bulletin said.

Late last month, Cyclone Montha had brought heavy rains in the northern districts of the state.

Chief Minister M K Stalin reviewed the situation.

At the state emergency operations centre, he said, "a red alert (extremely heavy rain of over 20 cm in 24 hours) has been issued for the southern and delta districts." "I held a video conference with the collectors of the districts where red alerts have been sounded. Already, a meeting of higher officials was convened with senior officials yesterday (Thursday) to issue detailed instructions," he said.

The CM said his government has deployed senior officials in vulnerable districts, and all of them have already reached their assigned areas.

Briefing reporters after taking stock of the situation at the Centre, he said, "I have directed them to remain on high alert, especially in locations badly hit (in the past). They have been instructed to constantly monitor and take steps to prevent any disruption, including snapping of powerlines." As per the bulletin by the weather office, the cyclone is "very likely to move north-northwestwards across Sri Lanka coast and adjoining southwest Bay of Bengal and reach over southwest Bay of Bengal near north Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and adjoining south Andhra Pradesh coasts by early morning of November 30." Instructing the departments to work in 'tandem', Stalin ordered the officials to keep stock of essential items, including food, milk and necessary action should be taken to clear floodwater in residential areas.

He noted that 16 state disaster response forces and 12 NDRF teams have been deployed in districts expecting heavy rainfall.

Asked if Chennai would be impacted, Stalin replied that the city is expected to receive heavy rainfall. "They (Meteorological department) warned of heavy rain in Chennai as well." Detailing the measures taken by the government, he said, "Camps have been readied with food and essential supplies. Orders have also been issued for the immediate evacuation of people from low-lying areas." To another query, he said, "Ministers in charge have reached the districts and are continuously monitoring the situation. " Meanwhile, airport sources said flight services operated by IndiGo on various routes in the domestic sector have been impacted due to the cyclone. In a social media post on Friday evening, IndiGo said, "Due to the prevailing cyclonic conditions and heavy rainfall associated with Cyclone Ditwah, flights to and from Jaffna, Puducherry, Tuticorin and Trichy may experience disruptions." If their flight is impacted, passengers can easily explore alternative travel options or claim a refund, the airline said.

On the measures taken by the health department in view of the Cyclone, Minister for Health and Family Welfare Ma Subramanian said the health department has been instructed to ensure medical teams are available round the clock in all government hospitals, in view of the heavy rainfall forecast.

"Steps have also been taken to ensure uninterrupted power supply in all hospitals in view of the heavy rainfall", he told reporters.

In its warning to fishermen, the weather office said rough to very rough sea conditions are prevailing. "It is likely to become very rough to high sea conditions till November 30. From December 1, it is likely to improve gradually," it said.

The Southern Railway said in view of wind velocity on Pamban Bridge recording 58 kmph, it cancelled the Rameswaram-Okha Express to be operated on Friday night.

The origin of as many as 11 trains operated in the Rameswaram-Chennai sector has been changed to Mandapam, Ramanathapuram, Ucchippuli due to cyclone over the next two days, Southern Railway said.