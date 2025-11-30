Cyclone Ditwah: Schools to remain closed on Dec 1 in Puducherry

Puducherry, Nov 30 (PTI) Puducherry Home and Education Minister A Namassivayam on Sunday announced that all schools—including private and government-aided institutions—across the four regions of the union territory will remain closed on December 1.

The holiday has been declared as a precautionary measure in view of heavy rains expected under the influence of cyclone Ditwah, the minister said in a release.

Further arrangements are being monitored by the administration, he added.

Cyclone Ditwah is expected to weaken into a deep depression and remain centred over the southwest Bay of Bengal, around 30 km from the North Tamil Nadu and Puducherry coasts by Sunday midnight, the IMD said.

The name 'Ditwah' suggested by Yemen, refers to a lagoon and likely comes from Detwah Lagoon, a large saline lagoon on Socotra's northwest coast. PTI COR SSK