Cyclone Fengal causes unprecedented devastation in Puducherry in 2024

Puducherry, Jan 1 (PTI) This tiny union territory faced nature's fury in 2024 like never before, with Cylone Fengal causing unprecedented damage that prompted the government to seek a Rs 600 crore interim aid package from Centre.

Advertisment

The territorial Assembly adopted yet another resolution urging the Centre to grant statehood so that the elected government could overcome all the 'handicaps' it was facing by virtue of Puducherry being a Union Territory. The demand for statehood was supported by all the members.

Chief Miniter N Rangasamy presented a tax-free budget for the fiscal 2024-2025 setting apart Rs 12,700 crore for the fiscal year.

Former IAS officer K Kailshnathan assumed office of Lt Governor on August 7 following transfer of the acting LG C P Radhakrishnan.

Advertisment

The Union Territory was battered by unprecedented rain under the influence of cyclone Fengal during the fag end of the year. Old-timers recalled the UT has not witnessed such a downpour in over 30 years. Many streets were flooded and residents stranded inside their houses, with the Army stepping in for rescue efforts. Many parts went powerless for days together before normaly returned.

It was estimated that damages would involve an expenditure of Rs 614.88 crores to restore normalcy. The Chief Minister presented a detailed memorandum to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Union Home Minister Amita Shah. Rangasamy sought an immediate interim relief of Rs 600 crore to help administration take up relief and restoration works.

The territorial government sanctioned Rs 5000 from out its financial sources to every family covered under the public distribution system and the relief amount was credited to the bank accounts of the beneficiaries.

Advertisment

On the political front, opposition Congress retained the lone Lok Sabha seat in the parliamentary polls held on April 19. The incumbent Congress member V Vaithilingam emegred victorious once again, defeating Bharatiya Janata party rival and the UT's Home Minister A Namassivayam by a margin of more than 1.36 lakh votes.

The ruling AINRC legislator P R N Tirumurugan elected to the territorial Assembly from Karaikal (North) was inducted as Minister in the Rangasamy led cabinet on March 14.

The alleged rape and murder of a nine-year-old school girl of neighbouring Muthialpet bloc on March 2 by a two men came as a shock to the residents of Puducherry. The opposition parties including the INDIA block and the AIADMK held a bandh on March 8 to seek stern action against the culprits involved in the rape and murder of the girl.

Advertisment

The civic bodies continued without elected representatives in 2024 and were bureaucratically administered. Puducherry Central university also went without a regular Vice Chancellor and the office of Vice Chancellor is being looked after by an in-charge. PTI Cor SA