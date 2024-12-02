Cyclone Fengal: CM Rangasamy announces relief after heavy rains in Puducherry

Puducherry Dec 2 (PTI) Puducherry Chief Minister N Rangasamy on Monday announced a slew of relief measures for the damage caused by Cyclone Fengal and the torrential rains that recently battered the union territory.

Advertisment

Addressing a press conference, Rangasamy stated that Puducherry recorded an unprecedented rainfall of 48.4 cm for over 24 hours on December 1 till 9 am, describing it as a level of downpour "never before witnessed" in the region.

The CM confirmed that four people lost their lives due to the cyclone and rains, and their families would each receive a solatium of Rs 5 lakh.

Further, 3.54 lakh families under the public distribution system will be provided Rs 5,000 each, credited directly to their bank accounts, he added.

Advertisment

Additionally, the CM noted that 10,000 hectares of farmland were impacted, with affected farmers eligible for compensation of Rs 30,000 per hectare.

Dairy farmers will receive Rs 40,000 for each cow lost and Rs 20,000 for calves, he said, adding, "Fishermen who lost boats will get Rs 10,000, while residents whose huts were destroyed will be compensated with Rs 20,000 for fully damaged huts and Rs 10,000 for partial damage." Rangasamy said that the Chief Secretary to the Puducherry government submitted an interim report to the Union Home Ministry, seeking Rs 100 crore in central assistance.

Also, he urged the Centre to dispatch a team to assess the extensive damage across sectors.

Advertisment

Rangasamy said that 208 relief camps have been established, and 85,000 food packets have been distributed to those affected, thus far.

Besides, he cautioned residents near the Sankarabarani and then Pennaiyar rivers to move to safer locations due to water released from Tamil Nadu’s Sattanur and Veedur dams.

Agriculture Minister Theni C Djeacoumar was also present. PTI CORR SSK ROH