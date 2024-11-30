Cyclone Fengal: Heavy rains likely in southern parts of Andhra Pradesh

Amaravati, Nov 30 PTI) The India Meteorological Department predicted light to moderate rainfall or thundershowers at many places over south coastal and Rayalaseema regions while extremely heavy rains are expected at one or two places over SPSR-Nellore, Tirupati and Chittoor districts of Andhra Pradesh on Saturday.

According to IMD, thunderstorms accompanied by lightning are likely at one or two places over South Coastal and Rayalaseema due to Cyclone Fengal.

Heavy rain is likely to occur at one or two places over the Prakasam, SPSR-Nellore, YSR Kadapa, Annamayya, Tirupati and Chittoor Districts on Sunday, it said.

Squally winds with speed reaching 50 Kmph may prevail over South Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Rayalaseema. PTI GDK GDK ROH