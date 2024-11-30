Advertisment
National

Cyclone Fengal: Heavy rains predicted in southern parts of Andhra Pradesh

author-image
NewsDrum Desk
Updated On
New Update
Bay of Bengal Cyclone Fengal

Amaravati: The India Meteorological Department predicted light to moderate rainfall or thundershowers at many places over south coastal and Rayalaseema regions while extremely heavy rains are expected at one or two places over SPSR-Nellore, Tirupati and Chittoor districts of Andhra Pradesh.

Advertisment

According to IMD, thunderstorms accompanied by lightning are likely at one or two places over South Coastal and Rayalaseema due to Cyclone Fengal.

Heavy rain is likely to occur at one or two places over the Prakasam, SPSR-Nellore, YSR Kadapa, Annamayya, Tirupati and Chittoor Districts on Sunday, it said Squally winds with speed reaching 50 Kmph may prevail over South Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Rayalaseema.

Andhra Pradesh Cyclone Bay of Bengal Cyclone Activity Cyclone Bay of Bengal Cyclone Alert cyclone forecast Bay of Bengal Cyclone
Advertisment
Advertisment
Subscribe