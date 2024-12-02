Cyclone Fengal: IMD issues red alert for northern Kerala, heavy rain predicted

Thiruvananthapuram: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Monday issued a warning of significant rainfall in Kerala due to cyclone Fengal, currently positioned as a strong low-pressure area over northern Tamil Nadu.

The system is expected to intensify as it moves towards the Arabian Sea, passing over northern Kerala and Karnataka by December 3, the IMD said.

Kerala is forecast to experience light to moderate rain across most regions on Monday, with isolated areas likely to receive very heavy rainfall and thunderstorms, it added.

On Tuesday, heavy to very heavy rain is anticipated in the northern and central parts of the state. Intermittent light to moderate rain with occasional thunderstorms is expected to persist over the next five days, IMD said.

Red alerts have been issued for five northern districts—Kasaragod, Kannur, Wayanad, Kozhikode, and Malappuram—on Monday. Palakkad, Thrissur, Idukki, and Ernakulam districts are under an orange alert, while Kottayam, Alappuzha, and Pathanamthitta are on a yellow alert.

State Revenue Minister K Rajan urged residents to stay vigilant as rainfall is likely to intensify in northern Kerala.

According to the IMD, a red alert signifies extremely heavy rain exceeding 20 cm in 24 hours, an orange alert indicates very heavy rain between 11 cm and 20 cm, and a yellow alert warns of heavy rain ranging from 6 cm to 11 cm.

The district administration in Kasaragod has declared a holiday for all educational institutions, including professional colleges, tuition centres, anganwadis, and madrasas, on Tuesday. However, model residential schools will remain open, the administration clarified.

Earlier on Monday, similar holidays were declared for educational institutions, including professional colleges and anganwadis, in Pathanamthitta, Idukki, Kottayam, and Wayanad districts.