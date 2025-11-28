Cyclone in Sri lanka; PM Modi condoles deaths

New Delhi, Nov 28 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday announced relief supplies for cyclone-battered Sri Lanka and condoled the loss of lives.

Modi said India stands ready to provide more aid and assistance as the situation evolves.

"My heartfelt condolences to the people of Sri Lanka who have lost their loved ones due to Cyclone Ditwah. I pray for the safety, comfort and swift recovery of all affected families," the prime minister said.

"In solidarity with our closest maritime neighbour, India has urgently dispatched relief materials and vital HADR support under Operation Sagar Bandhu. We stand ready to provide more aid and assistance as the situation evolves," he said. PTI MPB ZMN