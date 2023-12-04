Cyclone Michaung: Central and State agencies deployed to ensure safety of people, says TN Governor

Chennai: Tamil Nadu Governor R N Ravi on Monday said eastern coastal districts of the state have been badly affected by cyclone Michaung leading to a disruption in normal life.

Advertisment

The Central and state government agencies have been deployed to ensure the safety of the people and to maintain essential services, he said.

"The situation is being monitored by the Central and state governments at the highest level," he said in a social media post.

"I appeal to people to follow the advice of state government and stay home and stay safe until the situation improves," he said.

Meanwhile, the government also declared a public holiday for December 5 in Chennai and neighbouring districts following heavy rainfall.