Cyclone Michaung: In constant touch with state governments, says PM Modi

New Delhi, Dec 3 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said he was in constant touch with the governments of states on the eastern coast bracing for Cyclone Michaung to coordinate relief and rescue efforts.

Modi also urged BJP workers in Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Odisha, and Andhra Pradesh to join the relief and rescue efforts and support the local administration.

"Cyclone Michaung can impact the eastern coastal regions. The central government is in constant touch with the state governments and helping them," Modi said while addressing the victory celebrations at the BJP headquarters.

"I urge BJP workers in Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Odisha and especially Andhra Pradesh, the state government may be of any party, to join the relief and rescue efforts, and support the local administration," the prime minister said.

He said he could not keep track of the election results as he was busy monitoring the cyclone situation on the country's eastern coast.

Earlier, Modi had spoken to Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy to take stock of the preparations to handle Cyclone Michaung and assured him of all help, officials said.

The prime minister also directed top officials to ensure that help is extended to the state.

A deep depression over the Bay of Bengal on Sunday intensified into a cyclonic storm, 'Michaung', and is likely to cross the south Andhra Pradesh coast between Nellore and Machilipatnam during the forenoon of December 5 with a maximum sustained wind speed of 80-90 kmph gusting to 100 kmph, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said in a bulletin. PTI SKU RHL