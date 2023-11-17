Cyclone Midhili: Alert sounded as heavy rain lashes Mizoram

Aizawl, Nov 17 (PTI) The Mizoram government on Friday sounded an alert following heavy rain in the northeastern state as a deep depression over the Bay of Bengal intensified into a cyclonic storm.

Cyclone 'Midhili' will cross the Bangladesh coast on Friday night or in the early hours of November 18. Mizoram shares a 318-km-long border with Bangladesh.

Heavy rain battered Mizoram's capital Aizawl and other parts of the state on Friday affecting normal life. The streets of Aizawl wore a deserted look as people stayed indoors and only a few vehicles were seen on roads.

District administrations and district disaster management authorities in notices asked people to be alert and take precautionary measures against any eventuality that can be caused due to the rain.

The state is likely to experience heavy rainfall till Saturday. The IMD forecast 51 mm of rain between the mornings of November 17 and 18 in Aizawl district.

There are forecasts of heavy rain also in districts such as Champhai (52 mm), Kolasib (58 mm), Lawngtlai (52 mm) and Mamit (56 mm).

The cyclonic storm will be moving past the Sunderbans before making landfall on the Bangladesh coast with a maximum wind speed of 80 kmph during Friday night or early morning of Saturday morning, it said. PTI CORR NN