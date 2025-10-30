Cyclone 'Montha' caused at least Rs 5,265 crore loss to Andhra Pradesh: CM Naidu

Amaravati, Oct 30 (PTI) Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Thursday said that the state suffered a loss of at least Rs 5,265 crore during the recent severe cyclonic storm 'Montha'.

Addressing a press conference at the Secretariat, the chief minister listed out the losses suffered across sectors and departments.

The Roads and Buildings Department (R&B) suffered a loss of Rs 2,079 crore, he said.

"Altogether, Rs 5,265 crore loss was incurred, according to the preliminary estimates we have done. Out of this, loss in agriculture was Rs 829 crore, horticulture Rs 40 crore, sericulture Rs 65 lakh," Naidu said.

According to the CM, the fisheries sector suffered a loss of Rs 1,270 crore, Municipal Department (Rs 109 crore), Water Resources Department (Rs 207 crore), Rural Water Supply Department (Rs 1.2 crore), Panchayat Raj Department (Rs 9 crore) and Women and Child Welfare Department (Rs 1.52 crore).

The TDP supremo said that several stretches of R&B roads were eroded and leading to potholes.

Naidu said a report on the losses will be sent to the Centre, adding that it will also be updated after accounting for other evolving damages.

Further, the CM asserted that the state government has "perfected" technology over the past 16 months, which came in handy to assess the cyclone in advance, when combining it with the past experience of managing natural calamities such as Hud Hud, Titli and Budameru.

Naidu said the government has created data by streamlining entire data, including integrating data points such as geo-tagged houses, Aadhaar authenticated families and others.

According to the CM, cyclone Montha affected districts such as Nellore, Bapatla and Prakasam with more rain than where it was expected to make landfall in Kakinada.

Landfall also did not occur where it was expected as the weather system crossed Andhra Pradesh coast around Antarvedi village in Konaseema district near Narasapuram in West Godavari district.

Following the heavy rains, Naidu said major reservoirs in the state are filled up to 90 per cent of their capacity, holding a quantum of 98.5 TMC water. PTI STH KH