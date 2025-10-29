Cyclone ‘Montha’ damages 87,000 hectares of crops in Andhra: Officials to CM Naidu

Amaravati, Oct 29 (PTI) Severe Cyclonic storm 'Montha' damaged crops spread across 87,000 hectares, 380 km of roads, and 14 bridges in Andhra Pradesh, according to preliminary estimates presented to Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Wednesday.

At a review meeting on 'Montha' held in the secretariat, officials briefed Naidu that paddy, maize, cotton, and black gram crops were damaged in 304 mandals.

"Crops in 87,000 hectares across 304 mandals were damaged. Besides paddy, cotton, maize, and black gram, crops in 59,000 hectares are waterlogged, affecting 78,796 farmers," said a press release.

Officials pegged the damage to roads and bridges at Rs 1,424 crore and losses to rural water supply infrastructure at Rs 36 crore. They also noted that rainfall had subsided in many districts as the system weakened.

According to the report, the cyclone affected 18 lakh people in 1,434 villages and 48 municipalities. As many as 1,209 rehabilitation centres were set up, accommodating 1.6 lakh evacuees.

Additionally, 3,175 pregnant women were shifted to safer locations, and 2,130 medical camps were organised. Efforts are underway to clear uprooted trees and restore traffic movement on affected routes.

Naidu directed officials to prioritise the restoration of power supply, sanitation, and the clearing of clogged drains.

He also instructed that the distribution of rice and essential commodities to those staying in rehabilitation centres be expedited.