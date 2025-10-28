Cyclone 'Montha' destroys crops in 1.76 lakh hectares across Andhra: CMO

Amaravati, Oct 28 (PTI) Standing crops spread over 38,000 hectares and horticulture crops in 1.38 lakh hectares were destroyed in Andhra Pradesh due to the impact of the severe cyclonic storm 'Montha', the CMO said on Tuesday.

The cyclone, which is expected to make landfall south of Kakinada tonight, has affected large parts of the state.

'Montha' means a fragrant flower in the Thai language.

"Due to the impact of the cyclone, heavy rains across the state destroyed standing crops in 38,000 hectares and horticulture crops in 1.38 lakh hectares," said a press release from the chief minister's office, citing preliminary estimates.

The cyclone is expected to impact 403 mandals across 22 districts, prompting the state government to set up 488 control rooms at the mandal level. Nearly 76,000 people have been shifted to relief camps, and 219 medical camps have been set up at various locations, it added.

To ensure uninterrupted emergency communication, 81 wireless towers and 21 large lamps have been installed.

The government has also kept 1,447 earthmovers, 321 drones, and 1,040 chainsaws ready to clear uprooted trees.

As part of preparedness measures, 3.6 crore alert messages have been disseminated to residents across the state. The government has also arranged 865 tonnes of animal fodder, it further said.

Between 8.30 am and 4 pm, Ulavapadu in Nellore district recorded 12.6 cm of rainfall, followed by Kavali (12.2 cm), Dagadarthi (12 cm), Singarayakonda (10.5 cm), B Kodur (6 cm), and Visakhapatnam and Tuni (2 cm each).

During a review meeting, officials informed Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu that Nellore district had recorded the highest rainfall so far.

Visakhapatnam, Srikakulam, and Anakapalli also received heavy rains in the past four hours.

"It is estimated that the cyclone could cross the coast by 11.30 pm," said the press release, adding that heavy rainfall is expected between 9 pm and the early hours of Wednesday.

Meanwhile, the state government has decided to suspend vehicular movement in cyclone-affected districts from 8.30 pm to 6 am on Wednesday.

"The cyclone’s impact will be severe in Krishna, Eluru, East Godavari, West Godavari, Kakinada, and Dr B R Ambedkar Konaseema districts, including the revenue divisions of Chinturu and Rampachodavaram in Alluri Sitarama Raju district," the release said.

"In this context, the state government has ordered the suspension of vehicle movement in these seven districts from 8.30 pm until 6 am tomorrow," it added.

An exemption has been granted only for emergency medical services.

Naidu directed officials to arrange food and drinking water for people stranded due to the travel restrictions. The government has also arranged 3,000 generators for use in village and ward secretariats.

Authorities have urged residents in cyclone-affected districts to stay indoors, avoid unnecessary travel, and remain vigilant. PTI STH SSK