Cyclone Montha: IMD warns of heavy rainfall in Jharkhand till Oct 31

Ranchi: The IMD on Tuesday forecast heavy to very heavy rainfall in parts of Jharkhand till October 31 under the impact of a cyclone over the Bay of Bengal.

Cyclonic storm 'Montha' intensified into a severe cyclonic storm by 5.30 am on Tuesday, the India Meteorological Department said in a bulletin. The Thai word 'Montha' means fragrant flower.

The weather system lay centred 190 km south to southeast of Machilipatnam, 270 km south to southeast of Kakinada and 340 km south to southeast of Vizag – in Andhra Pradesh – at 5.30 am.

“It is likely to continue to move north-northwestwards and cross the Andhra Pradesh coast between Machilipatnam and Kalingapatnam around Kakinada during the evening and night of Tuesday as a severe cyclonic storm with a maximum sustained wind speed of 90-100 kmph and gusting to 110 kmph,” the bulletin said.

Issuing a warning for Jharkhand, the weatherman said parts of Simdega, West Singhbhum, Khunti and Gumla are likely to receive heavy rain on Tuesday followed by very heavy rainfall in parts of Chatra, Garhwa, Latehar and Palamu on Wednesday.

Heavy rain is also expected in parts of Giridih, Koderma, Lohardaga, Bokaro, Ramgarh, Hazaribag, Ranchi, Khunti, Gumla, Dumka, Godda, Pakur and Sahebganj on October 30 and 31, it said.