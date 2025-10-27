Cyclone 'Montha' intensifies; Andhra govt directs field staff to protect crops

Amaravati, Oct 27 (PTI) The Andhra Pradesh agriculture department on Monday directed district-level field staff to identify vulnerable villages along the cyclone path and alert farmers on crop protection measures.

'Montha', expected to intensify into a severe cyclonic storm, has begun lashing coastal districts with rain and strong winds.

The Thai word means fragrant flower.

Special Chief Secretary (Agriculture) B Rajasekhar held a teleconference with the heads of the agriculture, horticulture, animal husbandry, fisheries, and agricultural marketing departments, conveying Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu's instructions issued during a review meeting at the Real Time Governance Society (RTGS).

"Officials must personally meet farmers in cyclone-affected zones, provide crop protection advisories, and ensure proactive measures to reduce losses," Rajasekhar said in a press release.

He said that wind speeds, rainfall forecasts, and crop stages have been analysed with the help of the Andhra Pradesh Agriculture Information Management System (AP-AIMS) to map cyclone-vulnerable villages.

The information has been shared with 'rythu seva kendras' and field extension staff, who have been instructed to remain available and issue updates every three hours to keep farmers informed, the release said.

Rajasekhar said the RTGS will collect feedback through an interactive voice response system on the efficiency of field staff, and strict action will be taken in case of negligence.

Director of Agriculture Manazir Jilani Samoon informed that coordination has been established with the irrigation department in the Godavari districts to stop or reduce canal releases.

Drainage obstructions are being cleared in flood-prone areas, and officers are visiting fields to ensure excess water is drained to prevent crop damage, the release said.

Samoon added that about 69 lakh alert messages have been sent to farmers in advance, and information on crop protection is being circulated through print and social media. Around 6.23 lakh acres of paddy have been identified in vulnerable areas, and a state-level control room is functioning round the clock, he said.

Horticulture Director Srinivasa Rao said banana and vegetable crops are likely to face severe impact, especially in Konaseema and Kakinada districts, and advised farmers to support banana plants.

The fisheries department said boats from Odisha are returning, while remaining fishermen have been instructed not to venture into the sea and are under close watch.

Agricultural Marketing Director Vijaya Sunitha noted that cotton crops are also at risk, citing cases in the NTR district where bolls have turned black due to moisture. She advised farmers to pick mature cotton bolls before the cyclone hits.

The animal husbandry department said livestock in island villages has been shifted to safer locations, with veterinary medicines and fodder arranged in advance. PTI MS STH SSK