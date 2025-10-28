Cyclone Montha: Landfall process begins off Andhra coast: IMD

Amaravati, Oct 28 (PTI) The landfall process of severe cyclonic storm (SCS) Montha has begun off the Andhra Pradesh coast and it will continue for the next three to four hours, the IMD said on Tuesday.

In a post on 'X' at 7:23 pm today, the India Meteorological Department said the latest observations indicated that the landfall process of Montha has commenced.

"Latest observations indicate that the landfall process has commenced. The landfall process will continue for (the) next three to four hours," said IMD.

Montha means a fragrant flower in Thai language.

The weather system will cross Andhra Pradesh coast between Machilipatnam and Kalingapatnam around Kakinada in the next three to four hours as a severe cyclonic storm with a maximum sustained wind speed of 90 to 100 kmph and gusting up to 110 kmph, it said. PTI STH SA