Cyclone 'Montha': Parts of north TN receive heavy rains, Dy CM inspects relief measures

Chennai, Oct 27 (PTI) Four districts of northern Tamil Nadu, including the state capital, received heavy rainfall on Monday even as cyclonic storm 'Montha' is currently located in the Bay of Bengal, about 480 km east of Chennai, the Regional Meteorological Centre said.

“Cyclone Montha is expected to move north-north westerly and cross the coast between Machilipatnam and Kalingapatnam near Kakinada district in Andhra Pradesh as a severe cyclonic storm on the evening or the night of October 28,” Director of Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) B Amudha said.

Meanwhile, speaking to reporters on the preparations being undertaken by the Tamil Nadu government, Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin said as the cyclone is expected to cross the coast tomorrow, it will not cause major damage in Tamil Nadu.

“The meteorological department has informed us that there will not be very heavy rain for the next 10 days. But even if it rains heavily, our government is prepared to face it,” said Udhayanidhi.

As the meteorological department has forecast 50 to 70mm of rain in the North Chennai and Tiruvallur areas, Udhayanidhi said he inspected the preparedness works in these areas on Monday According to Amudha, the name 'Montha', is a Thai word for fragrant flower, and was contributed by Thailand.

IMD is one of the six Regional Specialised Meteorological Centres to provide tropical cyclone and storm surge advisories to 13 member countries under World Meteorological Organisation. These include Bangladesh, India, Iran, Maldives, Myanmar, Oman, Pakistan, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Sri Lanka, Thailand, United Arab Emirates and Yemen.

“All these countries provide a list of names for cyclones which are listed alphabetically. It is then used sequentially to refer to cyclones,” Amudha told PTI later.

Apart from Chennai, Ranipet, Tiruvallur and Kancheepuram received heavy to very heavy rainfall, added the official.

Addressing a press conference late afternoon, Amudha said maximum rainfall recorded in Tamil Nadu until noon on Monday was 50mm, which was recorded in Korattur and Thiruthani in Tiruvallur district.

She also said the recorded rainfall from October 1 to 27 saw a 57 per cent above normal rainfall at 230mm. Normally, the same period receives about 140mm rainfall.

“Eighteen districts have received rainfall that is either above normal or significantly above normal,” said the director.

Contrary to the prediction, Puducherry received very light rainfall on Monday, said Amudha.

She also advised fishermen not to venture into the sea off the Tamil Nadu coastal areas till October 29.

“This warning is due to Cyclone Montha being in the Bay of Bengal, where surface winds are likely to blow at a maximum speed of 90 to 100 kmph, gusting up to 110 kmph,” she said.

On October 28, the RMC director said only Tiruvallur district will likely receive heavy to very heavy rainfall.

“We have given heavy rainfall warnings to Ranipet, Chennai, Kanchipuram, Chengalpattu, Theni, Tenkasi, Tirunelveli, and Kanyakumari,” said the director. JR ROH