Cyclone 'Montha': Rain lashes parts of Jharkhand

Ranchi, Oct 29 (PTI) Rain lashed parts of Jharkhand, including state capital Ranchi, on Wednesday, as severe cyclone 'Montha' weakened into a cyclonic storm and was moving through neighbouring Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, IMD said.

The cyclonic storm 'Montha' over coastal Andhra Pradesh moved nearly north-northwestwards at a speed of 15 kmph over the last six hours, the India Meteorological Department said in a bulletin.

Rain lashed Ranchi, Gumla, Ramgarh, Hazaribag, Palamu, Khunti, Lohardaga and Simdega in the morning.

The IMD said Simdega, Gumla, Latehar, Lohardaga, Ranchi, Ramgarh, Hazaribag are likely to receive heavy rain on Wednesday, followed by very heavy rainfall in parts of Santhal Pargana on Thursday.

Heavy rain is also expected in parts of Giridih, Koderma, Bokaro, Khunti, Dumka, Godda, Pakur, and Sahebganj on October 30 and 31, it said.

The weather system lay centered 100 km west of Kakinada in Andhra Pradesh at 5.30 am. The Thai word 'Montha' means fragrant flower.

IMD Ranchi Deputy Director Abhishek Anand said, "Overcast conditions will prevail across Jharkhand till October 31. During this period, heavy to very heavy rainfall is expected, accompanied by surface winds up to 50 kmph, thunderstorms, and lightning." He said cyclone 'Montha' would begin to weaken from October 31, after which the weather is expected to clear across the state.

"It is likely to move north-northwestwards across coastal Andhra Pradesh and Telangana and weaken into a deep depression during the next three hours and into a depression over the subsequent six hours," the bulletin said. PTI RPS RPS ACD