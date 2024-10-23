Cyclone: Orissa HC to remain closed for two days

Bhubaneswar, Oct 23 (PTI) The Orissa High Court will remain closed on Thursday and Friday in view of cyclonic storm Dana, according to a notification.

The cyclone, with wind speeds expected to reach up to 120 kmph, is likely to make landfall between Bhitarkanika National Park and Dhamra Port in Odisha by Friday morning, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

"In view of the upcoming natural calamity, severe cyclonic storm Dana, the functioning of the court and offices of the high court shall remain closed on October 24 & 25," said the notification issued by the registrar (judicial) of the HC on Wednesday.

The court declared November 30 and December 7, both Saturdays, as working days, it said.

The calendar of the high court has been modified accordingly, it added.

Meanwhile, Puri Collector Siddharth Shankar Swain appealed to devotees not to visit the 12th-century Jagannath temple during the next two days in view of the cyclone. PTI BBM BBM SOM