Cyclone Remal: Coast Guard's Dornier aircraft, ships deployed for disaster relief

New Delhi, May 27 (PTI) The Indian Coast Guard has deployed two Dornier aircraft and vessels as part of its mission to deal with the situation arising out of cyclone Remal, which hit several parts of West Bengal and Odisha.

The cyclone claimed six lives in West Bengal and inflicted substantial damage to infrastructure and property in the state's coastal regions, according to local officials on Monday.

"Post severe cyclone #Remal landfall @IndiaCoastGuard Ship and aircraft launched in disaster relief configuration for assessment of situation and providing relief," the Coast Guard said on X.

"Two #ICG Dornier on air surveillance of #Odisha and #WestBengal Coast to ensure no mariners are in need of help. #ICGS Frazerganj providing #Medical facilities and Food to the affected people. Nil loss of life or distress reported to Coast Guard," it said. PTI MPB VN VN