Cyclone Remal: Rain lash Tripura, 11 flights cancelled

Agartala, May 27 (PTI) Heavy rain lashed Tripura on Monday under the influence of cyclonic storm Remal while 11 flights were cancelled from Agartala airport due to bad weather, officials said.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) had issued a red alert in two districts – Sepahijala and Gumati – and an orange alert in the remaining six districts in view of the possible impact of cyclone Remal, they said.

"Tripura received average rainfall of 40.73 mm on Monday with West Tripura district recording the highest of 59.50 mm. There is no report of any substantial damage or loss of life from any district except uprooting of trees and blockade of roads," said an official of the Revenue department.

"Altother 11 flights to and from MBB Airport here have been cancelled on Monday due to cyclone Remal. One Agartala-Delhi flight was diverted to Guwahati airport because the wind speed was more than the normal range," MBB airport director K C Meena told PTI.

"The NFR had cancelled a few trains for Monday and Tuesday on account of the cyclonic storm but today (Monday) it restored all its service taking into account of overall improvement in the situation," said a Transport department official.

Chief Minister Manik Saha urged people to remain vigilant.

"The state may witness moderate to heavy rainfall due to the cyclonic storm. The state and the district administrations are ready to tackle the situation. I appeal to the people to remain in the highest degree of alertness during the period," the CM said in a Facebook post.

"Rainfall was reported from various parts of the state. We are ready to meet any eventuality,” an official of the state Disaster Management Authority said. PTI PS RG