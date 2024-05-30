Cyclone Remal triggers floods across Manipur, state govt declares two-day holiday till May 31

Imphal, May 30 (PTI) Continuous rainfall triggered by cyclone Remal has caused flooding across multiple districts in Manipur, prompting the state government to initiate active rescue and relief operations, an official said.

In view of severe flooding caused by breaches in embankments along river banks, the government on Thursday declared a two-day public holiday for all state offices until May 31. Citizens have been urged to stay indoors unless faced with an emergency, according to a government directive.

"Both May 30 and May 31 have been designated public holidays for all state government offices, corporations, autonomous bodies, and societies under the Manipur government," the order added..

Departments responsible for rescue, relief, and essential services, such as home, police, relief and disaster management, power, health and family welfare, district administration, and water resources, will continue to operate, it added.

Meanwhile, rescue operations of stranded people continued in badly-hit areas of Imphal East and Imphal West districts.

Fishermen from Thanga in Bishnupur district are aiding the Loktak Development Authority (LDA) in evacuating flood-hit people using traditional canoes, with similar efforts underway in various locations including Laipham Khunou and Khuman Lampak. Extensive flooding has affected agricultural areas in Nambol, Bishnupur district, due to breaches in riverbanks.

Chief Minister N Biren Singh said, "Fishermen of Thanga are joining hands with the LDA team in rescuing stranded people. I appreciate their noble gesture at this hour." At Nambol in Bishnupur district where two tributaries of Nambul river breached banks on Wednesday, hectares of agricultural land have been inundated, officials said.

Forty personnel of NDRF along with six additional motorboats reached Imphal airport on Wednesday night to lead the rescue operations.

Commercial activities at Khwairamband, Paona and Thangal markets also remained shut for the second day due to widespread inundation caused by overflowing of Nambul river and breach of embankments of Imphal river.

"Many items including seasonal vegetables stored at the market godown have been damaged," a woman vendor said.

In Tamenglong district, heavy rains triggered a landslide, impacting the National Highway-37 Imphal-Silchar route. Additionally, the Nambul river breached its banks at Samurou in Imphal West district, leading to flooding in Wangoi constituency. PTI COR MNB