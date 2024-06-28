Cyclonic circulation brings widespread rains in Gujarat; wet spell to continue till July 3

Ahmedabad, Jun 28 (PTI) A cyclonic circulation active over south Gujarat brought widespread rains in several parts of the state on Friday and the wet spell will continue for the next five days, weather office said.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) also issued a 'yellow alert' for south Gujarat, predicting the possibility of heavy showers on Saturday.

"The cyclonic circulation over central Gujarat and neighbourhood now lies over south Gujarat and extends up to 4.5 km above mean sea level tilting southwards. Due to above mentioned systems, Gujarat is very likely to receive an active wet spell during the next five days" said IMD in a release.

As per the release, heavy rains are expected at isolated places in the districts of Valsad and Navsari along with the adjoining Union Territory of Daman and Dadra Nagar Haveli on Saturday.

Heavy showers are also predicted at isolated places in Gandhinagar, Kheda, Ahmedabad, Anand, Navsari and Valsad districts, and in Daman and Dadra Nagar Haveli on Sunday and the wet spell would continue till July 3, said the release.

With the southwest monsoon advancing further into the state, several parts of Gujarat received light to moderate rainfall between 6 am and 6 pm on Friday.

As per data shared by the State Emergency Operations Centre (SEOC), as many as 70 talukas in Gujarat received rainfall ranging from 8 mm to 72 mm during the 12-hour period.

Palsana taluka of Surat district received 72 mm of rainfall, which was highest in the state during the day. It was followed by Khergam in Navsari district (67 mm), Umargam in Valsad (67 mm), Navsari in Navsari district (62 mm), Botad taluka in Botad district (61 mm), Gandevi in Navsari district (58 mm), Valod in Tapi (58 mm), Chikhli in Navsari (50 mm), according to the data.

Significant rainfall was recorded in other districts as well, including Kutch, Amreli, Ahmedabad, Gir Somnath and Bhavnagar. PTI PJT RSY