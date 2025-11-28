Cyclonic storm to reach north TN, Puducherry by early Nov 30: IMD

Chennai, Nov 28 (PTI) The cyclonic storm (Ditwah) is very likely to reach southwest Bay of Bengal near north Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and adjoining south Andhra Pradesh coasts by early morning of November 30, the weather office said on Friday.

The cyclonic storm lay 320 km south-southeast of Karaikal, 430 km south-southeast of Puducherry and 530 km south of Chennai on Friday and is very likely to continue to move north-northwestwards across Sri Lanka coast and adjoining southwest Bay of Bengal and reach north Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and adjoining south Andhra Pradesh coasts, the IMD said in its bulletin.

The cyclone is expected to surf the sea and move parallel to the TN coast.

With the Cauvery Delta districts and the coastal areas set to receive rain, the government has advised the district collectors to remain vigilant and launch appropriate rescue and relief measures. Fishermen have been warned not to venture into the sea. PTI JSP JSP ROH