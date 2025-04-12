Cyclothon held for drug-free Haryana in Gurugram

Gurugram, Apr 12 (PTI) A cyclothon was held on Saturday in the presence of Industry and Commerce Minister Rao Narbir Singh for a drug-free Haryana, an official said.

The cyclothon passed through major roads in Gurugram after the minister flagged off the event from Ghamroj Toll Plaza. Singh also rode a bicycle and participated in the event, he said.

The minister said the drug-free Haryana campaign has created a wave in the state, with Gurugram playing an important role in it.

"To help India become a global leader, the youth must stand against drug abuse," he said.