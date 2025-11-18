Cyclothon held in Delhi to spread breast cancer awareness

New Delhi, Nov 18 (PTI) Nearly 250 cyclists participated in a cyclothon held in south Delhi to raise awareness on breast cancer and the importance of early detection, according to a statement.

The event titled "Gulabi Udaan - a Cyclothon in Pink" was organised on Sunday by Rotary International in association with the Rajiv Gandhi Cancer Institute & Research Centre (RGCIRC), Niti Bagh, with the aim of encouraging regular self-examination and timely health checks.

Awareness initiatives are extremely essential, said Dr Gauri Kapoor, Medical Director at RGCIRC.

"Breast cancer awareness is vital in today's world and events like Gulabi Udaan are critical in spreading the message of early detection and prevention. We are proud to support this initiative, as cycling not only promotes fitness but also brings attention to a cause that affects so many women," she said.

"Physical activity is a crucial factor in reducing the risk of breast cancer. Cycling, as a form of exercise, strengthens the body, which is vital for overall health," Rotary District Governor Dr Ravinder Gugnani said.

He added that increased participation helps strengthen public engagement.

"Awareness and action go hand-in-hand, and we hope this cyclothon will inspire women to be proactive in their health journey," Gugnani said.

Miss India-World Nandini Gupta served as the chief guest at the event, encouraging self-examination and timely health screening.

According to the statement, the 13.5-km route started from Father Agnel School and covered August Kranti Marg, Moolchand Crossing, Joseph Tito Marg, and Hauz Khas before looping back to the starting point.

A message on prevention was also shared with around 200 nursing students on a pit stop at Rajkumari Amrit Kaur College of Nursing, it added.