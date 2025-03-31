Cyclothon in Haryana to raise awareness against drug addiction: CM Saini

Chandigarh, Mar 31 (PTI) Cyclothon 2.0 will be organised from April 5 to April 27 in Haryana as part of a drug de-addiction campaign that is aimed at raising public awareness about the harmful effects of substance abuse.

This state-level initiative will commence in Hisar on April 5 and conclude in Sirsa on April 27.

Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini chaired a meeting that was attended by MLAs, mayors, deputy commissioners, superintendents of police (SPs) and other dignitaries via video-conferencing here.

The chief minister said the primary objective of Cyclothon is to educate the youth about the harmful effects of drugs and protect them from substance abuse.

According to an official statement, Saini said a similar event was organised last year, witnessing the participation of 1,77,200 cyclists and 5,25,800 other individuals.

The chief minister said the Cyclothon will pass through all assembly constituencies of the state under the theme "drug-free Haryana". He urged all MLAs and administrative officers to ensure that ministers, MLAs, district administration officials and other dignitaries are present at every location where the Cyclothon passes.

Their presence will help maximise public awareness and encourage greater participation in the campaign against drug addiction, he said.

He also emphasised the need to involve sarpanchs, revenue officials, village intellectuals and in particular women and youth in welcoming the Cyclothon as it passes through their villages, further strengthening the movement for a drug-free Haryana.

Saini directed that the sarpanchs of villages declared drug-free in Haryana should be felicitated during the Cyclothon event. Additionally, arrangements should be made for them to share their experiences and insights with others, he said.

Saini emphasised the need to review the route taken by last year's Cyclothon and ensure that this time it passes through villages that were not previously covered. This will help extend the reach of the statewide public awareness campaign against drug abuse, he said.

The chief minister suggested that as part of this public awareness campaign, efforts should be made to engage with religious leaders, spiritual leaders and others involved in drug de-addiction initiatives, seeking their support for the cause.

He instructed that local influencers and social media platforms be leveraged to maximise public outreach and ensure Cyclothon's objectives are met.

Emphasising the importance of feedback, he urged officials to gather insights from those associated with last year's Cyclothon to strengthen this year's 'Nasha Mukt Haryana' campaign.

During the meeting, the officials informed the chief minister that the Cyclothon will pass through schools, colleges, educational institutions, religious centres and villages, facilitating discussions on 'Nasha Mukt (drug-free) Haryana'.

The campaign will also feature street plays, drug-free pledges, cultural programmes and other awareness activities at various locations.

Principal Secretary to Chief Minister, Arun Kumar Gupta; Additional Chief Secretary Home, Sumita Misra; Additional Chief Secretary Health Department, Sudhir Rajpal; Director General of Police Shatrujeet Kapur; and CID Chief Saurabh Singh among others were also present in the meeting. PTI SUN KSS KSS