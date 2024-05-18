Cyclothon organised in Himachal's Hamirpur to create awareness regarding voting

Hamirpur (HP), May 18 (PTI) In order to create awareness among people regarding the importance of voting and to motivate them to exercise their franchise, a cyclothon was organised in Himachal Pradesh's Hamirpur on Saturday.

The cyclothon was organised under the Systematic Voters' Education and Electoral Participation 'SVEEP', the Election Commission's voter awareness programme.

Chief Secretary Prabodh Saxena flagged off the cyclothon from the deputy commissioner's (DC) office here on Saturday morning, and also launched 'Fit Voter, Creator of the Country's Destiny' programme.

This cyclothon started from the deputy commissioner's office complex and passed through Gandhi Chowk, Bhota Chowk, Bypass Road, Nalti Chowk, Government ITI and Nadaun Chowk and culminated at the DC office complex.

A large number of youths participated in the cyclothon and spread the message of voting.

The chief secretary expressed confidence that 'SVEEP' in the Hamirpur district will yield remarkable results and the voters of the district will exercise their franchise in maximum numbers in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

Saxena also held a meeting with senior district officials and reviewed the necessary arrangements related to the Lok Sabha elections and assembly by-polls slated for June 1.

Plans related to the availability and deployment of officers, employees, police and security forces for polling duty were also reviewed. It was informed that electricity, water, toilets, ramps and other necessary facilities have been made in all 532 polling stations of the district. PTI COR BPL MNK MNK