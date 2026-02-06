CyFi units lead to better detection of cyber, economic offences in Navi Mumbai

Mumbai, Feb 6 (PTI) `CyFi' units set up by Navi Mumbai Police at the police station level have led to an increase in the detection rate of cyber and financial crimes, a senior official said on Friday.

In his annual press conference for 2025, city police commissioner Milind Bharambe said cyber crime and economic offenses pose a significant challenge for any urban police force.

A CyFi unit has been created at every police station to deal with these crimes, he said.

Commissioner Bharambe, meanwhile, also said efforts are being made to reduce the response time to distress calls and emergency situations. The current response time is 6.5 minutes, he said.

The CCTV Command Centre building at the commissioner's office will be inaugurated soon, he added.

Out of 362 cases of cyber crime registered in 2025, police detected 136 cases (35 per cent), whereas in 2024, there were 436 cases registered and 79 (18 per cent) detected, another official said.

The detection rate of economic offences was 51 percent in 2024, while in 2025 it increased to 66 percent, the official said.

As per official data, Navi Mumbai Police recorded 7,835 cases in 2025 and detected 6,278 cases. In 2024, 7,369 cases had been registered and 5,678 cases detected. PTI DC KRK