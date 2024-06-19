Cylinder blast in jail in J-K's Kupwara; 7 hurt

Srinagar, Jun 19 (PTI) At least seven inmates were wounded in a gas cylinder blast inside a jail in Jammu and Kashmir's Kupwara district on Wednesday, authorities said.

The blast took place inside the kitchen of the district Jail in the north Kashmir district, said an official.

The injured, seven in all, were rushed to a hospital, which referred five of them to a hospital in the state capital.

Police have registered a case and begun an investigation into the incident, the official said.