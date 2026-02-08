Cylinder blast reported in Delhi's Mangolpuri, 4 injured

New Delhi, Feb 8 (PTI) At least four people sustained minor injuries after a cylinder blast was reported in a house in Delhi's Mangolpuri area on Sunday, an official of the Delhi Fire Services said.

A call regarding blast of a cylinder was received at 1.15 pm and one fire tender was immediately pressed into service, the officer said.

"The flames were completely doused in 15 minutes. Our teams removed four people with minor injuries from the house and were rushed to a nearby hospital. Police further investigating the matter," the officer said. PTI BM SHS SHS