Cylinder bomb found under bridge in Jharkhand's Palamu

Medininagar, Apr 6 (PTI) A cylinder bomb, suspected to have been planted by Maoists, was found under a bridge in Jharkhand's Palamu district on Saturday, police said.

Superintendent of Police Reeshma Ramesan said that a massive search operation was underway on all important roads of the district in view of the Lok Sabha polls.

"In the course of the operation, the explosive was detected under a bridge in Panki police station area," she said.

The explosive weighed around 5 kg, she added. PTI CORR SOM