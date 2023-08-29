Cylinder subsidy PM Modi's gift to sisters: Yogi Adityanath

Lucknow, Aug 29 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for slashing the prices of domestic cooking gas by Rs 200 per cylinder, calling it a gift to sisters ahead of Raksha Bandhan.

Advertisment

In a post in Hindi on X, Adityanath said, "In order to make the life of the common man comfortable and pleasant, under the chairmanship of Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi ji, today the Central Cabinet has taken a commendable decision to reduce the price of domestic gas cylinder by Rs 200 and provide 75 lakh new gas connections under 'Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana'." The relief will be in addition to the subsidy of Rs 200 provided in March 2023 to the beneficiaries of PM Ujjwala Yojana, thus, around 10.35 crore Ujjwala beneficiaries will get a gas cylinder at Rs 700, he said.

"Thank you Prime Minister on the behalf of crores of mothers and sisters of the state for giving the gift on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan, the festival of affection," the CM said.

The Centre on Tuesday announced a Rs 200 per cylinder cut in prices of domestic cooking gas.

Advertisment

At present, a 14.2-kg LPG cylinder in the national capital costs Rs 1,103 - more than double the rate it came for in May 2020. It will cost Rs 903 when the decision is implemented from Wednesday.

For Ujjwala beneficiaries, the price will be Rs 703 after the Rs 200 per cylinder subsidy.

Announcing the decision, which comes a day ahead of Raksha Bandhan, Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur said the move is aimed at providing relief to households.

The government will also provide an additional 75 lakh Ujjwala connections, which will take the total PMUY beneficiaries to 10.35 crore. PTI NAV VN VN