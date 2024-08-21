Cylinders explode after fire in bakery in Karnataka's Shivamogga, no casualties

Shivamogga (Karnataka), Aug 21 (PTI) A fire broke out in a bakery at Ayanur in Shivamogga district following which two cylinders at the eatery exploded on Wednesday, police sources said.

The incident occurred in the afternoon and no casualties were reported, they said. The fire brigade rushed to the spot and doused the fire.

A short circuit in a refrigerator is suspected to be the cause of the fire. Two commercial gas cylinders blew up due to the blaze, the sources added.

The video of the incident has gone viral in which people are seen running helter-skelter after the explosion.