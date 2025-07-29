CYMA urges Mizoram govt to take measures to prevent influx from Assam

Aizawl, Jul 29 (PTI) The central committee of Young Mizo Association or Central YMA (CYMA) on Tuesday urged the Mizoram government to take appropriate measures to prevent potential influx from neighbouring Assam in view of eviction drive in that state.

YMA is the largest and most influential civil society organisation in the state with over four lakh members in and outside Mizoram.

The meeting of CYMA on Monday discussed measures to prevent a possible influx from Assam following an eviction drive against illegal encroachers by the Assam government, the organisation's general secretary Malsawmliana said.

The meeting urged the state government to initiate proactive measures to prevent illegal influx from the neighbouring state, he said.

It also urged the state government to exercise extreme caution while issuing Inner Line Permit (ILP), a travel document for entering protected areas, including Mizoram, to outsiders intending to visit the state, Malsawmliana said.

He said that the CYMA also instructed its sub-headquarters, groups and branches across border districts to remain vigilant and take necessary actions to prevent illegal influx from Assam.

Three Mizoram districts - Aizawl, Kolasib and Mamit - share about 164 km of border with Assam. PTI COR RG