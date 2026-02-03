Cyprus President Nikos Christodoulides to visit India in late May

New Delhi, Feb 3 (PTI) Cyprus President Nikos Christodoulides will undertake an official visit to India in the last week of May as part of efforts to further strengthen the growing bilateral ties between the two countries, Cyprus High Commissioner to India Evagoras Vryonides has said.

Speaking to PTI Videos on the occasion of the commencement of Cyprus’ Presidency of the Council of the European Union, Vryonides said that a series of high-level engagements underline the deepening partnership between the two sides.

He announced that Cyprus’ Minister of Foreign Affairs is scheduled to visit India next month, to be followed by President Christodoulides’ visit in May.

"There is a lot of activity and a lot of bilateral visits, which clearly demonstrate the strong level of commitment and political association between Cyprus and India,” the high commissioner said.

Referring to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Cyprus last June, Vryonides said a joint action plan was signed during the visit, identifying key areas of cooperation over the next five years.

“These areas span tourism, commerce, education, destination weddings, the film industry and defence,” he said.

Cyprus assumed the presidency of the Council of the European Union for the first six months of 2026.

“Our main theme is autonomy, autonomy in defence, autonomy in business and autonomy in social issues. Cyprus will work actively to promote all these priorities,” Vryonides said.

He also emphasised the strategic significance of the India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor (IMEC), describing it as “the most promising geo-strategic initiative aimed at enhancing connectivity between India and Europe”.

Vryonides said Cyprus is closely monitoring developments in the Mediterranean region as well as in Gaza, Ukraine, Venezuela, Greenland and other parts of the world. “As we witness a new world order unfolding, with events in our neighbourhood and beyond, we find ourselves at the receiving end of developments that provoke deep concern over global affairs,” he said. PTI RK RHL