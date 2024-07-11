Czech Republic Ambassador calls on Punjab Governor

Chandigarh, Jul 11 (PTI) Czech Republic Ambassador to India Eliska Zigova called on Punjab Governor and Chandigarh Administrator Banwarilal Purohit here on Thursday to discuss avenues to strengthen socio, political, economic, cultural and scientific ties.

Ambassador Zigova briefed the governor that the recent visits of Czech Republic Prime Minister Petr Fiala and Foreign Minister Jan Lipavsky to India led to the signing of the strategic partnership on innovation, sciences, and technology, said the official statement.

She said they are actively working to foster a 'sister-city' relationship between Prague and Chandigarh.

During the meeting at the Raj Bhavan, the governor said India has diverse social and cultural traditions from 'dhoti' in south India to different shades and styles of turbans in the north, especially Punjab, Haryana, and Rajasthan, according to an official statement.

The people of Punjab are not only brave but also very hard-working. Punjab is known for religious tourism but also has a great potential for ecotourism, said the governor.

He also asked the visiting delegation to spend a night at the Nangal dam to enjoy the natural beauty of the region and work on avenues to collaborate in the area of ecotourism. PTI CHS RHL