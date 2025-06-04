D K Shivakumar receives Royal Challengers Bengaluru team at HAL airport

Bengaluru: Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar on Wednesday received the Royal Challengers Bengaluru team who landed in the city a day after they won the maiden IPL title, ending an 18-year wait.

As the team landed at HAL airport, they were warmly received by Shivakumar with bouquets.

Videos showed Shivakumar receiving Virat Kohli and handing him a yellow and red Kannada flag and the RCB flag.

The team then left for a private hotel amid tight security even as fans in large numbers gathered along side the roads to cheer them.

RCB won their maiden title with a six-run victory over Punjab Kings in the final at Ahmedabad on Tuesday.

RCB finally got to lift the trophy after finishing runners-up on three occasions previously.

The Karnataka government will host a grand felicitation ceremony for the RCB today.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah will honour the Rajat Patidar-led squad on the steps of the iconic Vidhana Soudha, the seat of state legislature and secretariat here.

The Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA) will be hosting a special felicitation programme at the Chinnaswamy Stadium to honour the team's achievement and performance.

According to a traffic advisory from the Bengaluru police, entry to the event at the Chinnaswamy Stadium will be permitted only to those with valid tickets and passes.

"As there is limited parking facility available near the Chinnaswamy Stadium, those who are attending the event are advised to use public transport and Metro. The public is requested to cooperate," it stated.