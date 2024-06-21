D K Shivakumar rules out contesting in Channapatna bypoll

Bengaluru, Jun 21 (PTI) Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar on Friday ruled out contesting in the Channapatna bypoll.

He even wondered aloud why there would be bye-elections in Kanakapura assembly segment from where he is an MLA.

Two days ago, Shivakumar said, “A significant change in my political career happened from Channapatna. I have come to Anjaneya temple in Kengal to start a new chapter in my political career." This gave rise to speculations that he was willing to contest from Channapatna assembly segment, which fell vacant after MLA H D Kumaraswamy won the Mandya Lok Sabha election.

BJP MLA and former minister S Suresh Kumar called the purported ‘bypoll in Kanakapura’ a ‘Tughlaq like decision’ and wastage of public money.

“Why will there be any bye-election in Kanakapura? I am an MLA from Kanakapura and the state president of my party (Congress). There is a responsibility on me. This is my region and I am a leader there,” Shivakumar told reporters on Friday.

“Me and Chief Minister Siddaramaiah will lead the elections (in Channapatna),” he added.

Explaining further, Shivakumar said he has only asked people there to support him. “I am from that district (Ramanagara). I have asked the voters there to give us strength.... They will favour us if they trust us,” the DCM said.

Commenting on those who criticised him, Shivakumar said, “Those who are writing obituary of my political career should know that there is a bigger power behind me, which is people’s power.” Earlier, BJP state President B Y Vijayendra said it was left to the Congress to decide who should contest from Channapatna. He, however, pointed out that D K Suresh who lost from Bengaluru Rural constituency as Congress candidate had thought that he was invincible.

Speaking to reporters in New Delhi, Kumaraswamy, whose resignation as MLA is necessitating the Channapatna bypolls, said Shivakumar was showing affection for Channapatna now but had not visited the place in the past one-and-a-half years.

It’s been more than a year since Shivakumar became the deputy chief minister; the person who had never been to Channapatna all these days is showing his affection for that constituency and he is talking about it, he said.

“Who had stopped him from developing Channapatna till now? What was his brother’s (D K Suresh) contribution to Channapatna?” he asked.

On June 19, Shivakumar paid obeisance to Lord Hanuman and blew the bugle of the election campaign in Channapatna.

His statement that a new chapter in my political career would start from Channapatna made people speculate that he would contest from Channapatna.

It was perceived in the political circles that after winning from Channapatna, Shivakumar will resign from Kanakapura constituency creating a vacancy for his brother Suresh to contest and win the polls. PTI GMS GMS ANE